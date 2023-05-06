Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $521,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

MDY stock opened at $449.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

