First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.09% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,529,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 827,327 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 150,995 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,269 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

FTRI stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

