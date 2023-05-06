Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 148,606 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 419,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

CGCP stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

