Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

