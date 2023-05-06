Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,414 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.25% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $56.62.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

