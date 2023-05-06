Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,704 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,704 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD opened at $46.79 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

