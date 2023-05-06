Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

