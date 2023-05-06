FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter valued at $2,095,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 210,122 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:FMAY opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

