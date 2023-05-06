Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 143 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

