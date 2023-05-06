Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.30% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.