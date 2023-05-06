Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 181234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

