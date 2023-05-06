Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.84 and last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 84394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

