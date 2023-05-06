Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.