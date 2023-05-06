Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,067 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $8,732,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 774.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $800.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

