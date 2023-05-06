Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

