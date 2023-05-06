Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,569 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.