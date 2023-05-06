Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 169,641 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

