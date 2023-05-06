Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.40.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

