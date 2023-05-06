Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.55, but opened at $73.50. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 731,901 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.