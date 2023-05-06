KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $9.53

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $8.78. KeyCorp shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 8,027,638 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.