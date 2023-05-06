Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wolfe Research

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.03.

NYSE:SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

