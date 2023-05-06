Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.