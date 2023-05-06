Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $381,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

