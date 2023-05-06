8,539 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

