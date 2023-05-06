Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $104.86 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

