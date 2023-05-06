EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

