Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 115.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 550,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 294,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.