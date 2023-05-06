Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.