Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

