Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Eastman Chemical worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

