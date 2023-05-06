Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

