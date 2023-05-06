Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.