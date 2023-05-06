Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $307,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

