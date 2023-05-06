Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,715 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $241.29 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $390.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.