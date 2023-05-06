Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.