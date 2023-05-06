Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

