Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $32.57

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $30.65. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 2,547,643 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
See Also
