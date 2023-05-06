Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $32.57

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $30.65. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 2,547,643 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.