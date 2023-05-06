Anke Schaferkordt Sells 686 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 686 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $21,108.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,976 shares in the company, valued at $306,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 12 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $465.72.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88.

Wayfair Stock Up 11.0 %

W stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

