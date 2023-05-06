Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 30th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $74,451.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Mh Matthews sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $93,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 98,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,596.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,920. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Power Integrations by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.