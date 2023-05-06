ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $307.99

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $307.99, but opened at $288.37. ANSYS shares last traded at $295.23, with a volume of 95,924 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.71.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.74%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

