Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23), RTT News reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $31.15-$32.00 EPS.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $740.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $699.80 and its 200 day moving average is $679.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

