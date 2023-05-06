Anil Sukumaran Sells 668 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $10,394.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Anil Sukumaran sold 1,052 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $11,435.24.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 184.46 and a beta of 1.72. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

