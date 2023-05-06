Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.88. Valneva shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3,221 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

Valneva Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,768,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

