Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

