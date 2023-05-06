Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.17.

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

