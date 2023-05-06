CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.52 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

