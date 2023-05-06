IFP Advisors Inc Sells 39,520 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after acquiring an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,906 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 859,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

