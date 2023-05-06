IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,162 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

