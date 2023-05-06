IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,162 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FE stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

