Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $86.32 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 20.67%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

